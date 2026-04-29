Taiwan's social system to be fully respected after reunification: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:13, April 29, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The existing social system and way of life in Taiwan will be fully respected after peaceful reunification, on the premise of ensuring national sovereignty, security and development interests, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query regarding a recent poll showing that 55.2 percent of respondents believe it is difficult for Taiwan to "maintain the status quo."

The poll also revealed that 67.4 percent of the respondents are worried about losing their current way of life and rights if the status quo across the Taiwan Strait cannot be maintained.

Chen said the poll showed that more people in Taiwan have realized that the trend of national reunification is irresistible.

"We are willing to, on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing 'Taiwan independence,' have broad and in-depth consultation with all political parties, sectors, and people from all walks of life in Taiwan on cross-Strait relations and national reunification," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)