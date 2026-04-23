Mainland slams DPP's political maneuvering over policy package to boost cross-Strait ties

Xinhua) 09:40, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson has slammed the political maneuvering by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities over the recent policy package unveiled by the mainland, which aims to boost ties with Taiwan.

Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the statement on Wednesday in response to a query regarding calls from major Taiwan industries against the DPP authorities' politicization of livelihood issues at a press briefing on the policy package. The DPP authorities responded by distorting the package as an attempt to add political pressure.

The views from Taiwan industries fully prove that the policy package aligns with the needs of industrial recovery on the island and is conducive to addressing key economic and livelihood concerns, Zhang said.

However, the DPP authorities have disregarded public opinion on the island, as well as the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots. In response to the goodwill and sincerity shown by the mainland, together with its preferential policies, they have only offered smears and attacks, the spokesperson said.

"The DPP authorities were delusional in thinking that they could resume consultations and dialogue across the Taiwan Strait without recognizing the 1992 Consensus," Zhang said, adding that such old tricks would only place them increasingly at odds with mainstream public opinion on the island.

She urged the DPP authorities to stop political maneuvering, follow the will of the people and the broader trend of the times, and change their stance on promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

The Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee announced the package of 10 policies and measures on April 12, as a delegation from the Chinese Kuomintang party led by chairwoman Cheng Li-wun wrapped up their six-day mainland visit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)