China's ancient encyclopedia strengthens cross-Strait cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 15:39, May 18, 2026

Fung Ming-chu (2nd L), former director of the Taipei Palace Museum, visits the Gansu Provincial Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Keying)

LANZHOU, May 17 (Xinhua) -- In a climate-controlled repository in northwest China's Gansu Province, Fung Ming-chu leaned toward a display case, her eyes fixed on a rare surviving set of ancient Chinese texts.

For the former director of the Taipei Palace Museum, the moment carried the weight of decades.

"My wish has finally come true," Fung told Xinhua. After spending years guarding the Wenyuange copy, she has now seen with her own eyes all the surviving three-and-a-half copies of the Siku Quanshu.

The Siku Quanshu, or The Complete Library of the Four Treasuries, is considered one of the most comprehensive book collections in Chinese history. It was compiled during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Of the seven copies originally produced, only three and a half survive today. The Wenyuange copy is housed at the Taipei Palace Museum, the Wenjinge copy at the National Library of China in Beijing, and the Wensuge copy in Lanzhou, capital city of Gansu.

Chu Hui-liang, a former researcher at the Taipei Palace Museum, shared Fung's excitement as they viewed the neatly stacked 1,128 camphorwood book chests housing the Wensuge copy.

"As descendants of the Chinese nation, it is a source of great pride to witness this monumental work with our own eyes," Chu said.

"We often call the stains on ancient texts 'age spots.' But the Wensuge copy is nearly free of such marks. It proves that through the efforts of generations of book guardians in Gansu, it has been well preserved," Chu added.

Xiao Xuezhi, director of the Gansu Provincial Library where the repository is located, said local authorities have invested heavily in improving preservation conditions since the Wensuge copy arrived in Gansu. The province has also set up dedicated institutions and staffing arrangements to ensure long-term protection.

Over the years, the library has developed a preservation approach suited to local conditions, using the building's structure and natural ventilation to regulate temperature and humidity, while relying on camphorwood chests to protect against insects and mildew.

Another former Taipei Palace Museum researcher, Lin Tieng-jen, gently touched the pages and the wooden case with gloved hands under the guidance of museum staff. A specialist in ancient Chinese cartography, Lin had systematically studied the Wenyuange copy but rarely had the chance to touch it.

"I can't bear to let go, yet I dare not touch it too much," he said. The Wensuge copy, he noted, is similar to the Wenyuange copy in the calligraphy, line spacing and even the design of the wooden cases.

"The Siku Quanshu is a monumental collection that preserves the very essence of Chinese heritage," Fung said, emphasizing its growing research value. She expressed the hope for future joint exhibitions.

Upon learning that the Wensuge copy has been digitized and is set for facsimile publication, Fung envisioned a "digital reunion" of the copies from both sides of the Strait.

Fung also expected more cross-Strait efforts to help people explore the classics through digital platforms and cultural creative products.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)