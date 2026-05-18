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Lai Ching-te authorities primary source of instability across Taiwan Strait: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:30, May 18, 2026
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Lai Ching-te authorities, who are attempting to internationalize the Taiwan question, are the biggest destroyer of the status quo and the primary source of instability across the Taiwan Strait, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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