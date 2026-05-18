China responds to Trump's latest remarks on Taiwan

Xinhua) 16:38, May 18, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China noticed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks on Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory; it has never been a country, and will never be one in the future," Guo said at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Trump's remarks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)