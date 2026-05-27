Mainland refutes Lai Ching-te's separatist rhetoric

Xinhua) 15:43, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te for attempting to use "democracy" to cloak his separatist rhetoric.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to Lai's speech marking his second anniversary in office.

Denouncing Lai for attempting to revive the "two states" theory under the guise of "elections" and "democracy," Chen said that Taiwan is part of China and has never been, nor will it ever be a country.

Chen stressed that no matter how elections are held in Taiwan or who is elected, it cannot change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, sever the historical and legal bonds between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, or alter the iron law that Taiwan's future must be decided by all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)