Visitors gather to savor Hong Kong's time-honored Cheung Chau Bun Festival

Xinhua) 09:26, May 26, 2026

HONG KONG, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Thousands stayed overnight on Cheung Chau, a small island south of Hong Kong, to attend the finale of the iconic bun scrambling contest, the grand highlight of the time-honored annual Bun Festival.

The event drew some 1,650 spectators, who immersed themselves in the electrifying contest vibe on Sunday night. Starting exactly at 00:00 on Monday, 12 finalists scrambled up the bun tower to gather as many buns as they could within a three-minute time limit to vie for the championships.

"The humidity was extremely stifling," said women's individual event champion Kung Tsz-shan, describing her triumph as a narrow victory. "This is the most challenging contest over the past 11 years," she added.

Apart from the individual race, there was also an invitation relay in which three teams from Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Macao competed against seven local teams from Cheung Chau.

The Bun Festival, one of Hong Kong's most colorful cultural celebration events, has been on China's national list of intangible cultural heritage since 2011. What began as a ritual for peace now blends sport and spectacle, paired with vibrant "piu sik" parade parades.

Joost Schokkenbroek, a Dutch resident living on Cheung Chau, waited three hours for the show. He said the event embodies authentic Hong Kong charm, carrying history, culture and community bond, and pledged to come back next year.

With drumbeats dying down and crowds leaving, the buns symbolizing peace remain deeply meaningful, bearing age-old traditions and shared blessings among numerous locals and visitors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)