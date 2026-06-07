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City view of Beijing after rain
(Xinhua) 15:29, June 07, 2026
This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the skyline after a rain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the skyline after a rain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the illuminated Temple of Heaven after a rain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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