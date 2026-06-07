City view of Beijing after rain

(Xinhua) 15:29, June 07, 2026

This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the skyline after a rain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the skyline after a rain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the illuminated Temple of Heaven after a rain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)