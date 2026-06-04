Global mayors explore tech-empowered tourism at Beijing dialogue

(Xinhua) 14:06, June 04, 2026

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- As Vasileios Vasileiadis slipped off the extended reality (XR) headset, the vibrant streets of Beijing's historic Dashilar district swirled into focus, colliding with the digital world he had just left behind.

"It's a wonderful experience. I never expected to embark on a 'space tour' right here in Beijing," said Vasileiadis, head of the director office of tourism department in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The digital spectacle didn't end there. His companions, too, were mesmerized as a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) scroll sprang to life -- boats and boatmen drifting along the canal, rendered in striking clarity before their eyes.

Their experience was part of the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue held in Beijing this week. Themed "Smarter Travel, Stronger Cities," the event drew representatives from 73 cities across 56 countries and regions to discuss how technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are creating new opportunities and challenges for urban tourism.

Yin Yong, mayor of Beijing, emphasized the power of technological collaboration in his address. He also expects the participants to contribute to improving R&D, introducing new business models, and empowering tourism with technology.

For many international officials, AI is already proving its practical value. Despoina Limniotaki, president of the Athens Municipal Council in Greece, highlighted how technology can address real-world urban challenges.

"We have interpreted AI into our official digital services, offering the opportunity for people to escape the barrier of foreign languages and giving them real-time information to anyone who needs it," she said.

"We also want to collaborate with China," she said, noting that AI and other technologies can upgrade digital service systems, making tourism smarter and more sustainable.

During the event, they wandered through historic districts and visited numerous landmarks, including the Capital Museum, to learn about centuries of history and immersive XR exhibits.

Attendees also stressed the importance of balancing modernization with cultural preservation. "A city's cultural context and natural landscape are vital to its tourism development," said Josy Michaud Payet, mayor of Seychelles' Victoria.

"We hope to draw inspiration from China's practices and those of other countries," she added.

Vasileiadis noted that China's approach to preserving historical and cultural heritage while advancing digital technology is worth learning from. He also hopes to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in the future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)