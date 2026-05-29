Guests attending Global Mayors Dialogue event experience Chinese culture in Huangshan

Xinhua) 09:13, May 29, 2026

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows Alexander Badrow (C), mayor of Stralsund, and Peter Paul (R), president of the Stralsund City Council, striking a bell on a traditional culture street in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Alexander Badrow and Peter Paul, who are in Huangshan for the Global Mayors Dialogue event, visited a culture street to experience traditional Chinese culture in Huangshan City on Thursday.

This is Badrow's fourth visit to Huangshan in nearly 11 years.

Huangshan and Stralsund officially became sister cities in October 2015. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows Alexander Badrow (C), mayor of Stralsund, and Peter Paul (2nd R), president of the Stralsund City Council, posing for a group photo with performers in traditional Chinese costumes in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Alexander Badrow and Peter Paul, who are in Huangshan for the Global Mayors Dialogue event, visited a culture street to experience traditional Chinese culture in Huangshan City on Thursday.

This is Badrow's fourth visit to Huangshan in nearly 11 years.

Huangshan and Stralsund officially became sister cities in October 2015. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows Alexander Badrow (L), mayor of Stralsund, and Peter Paul (R), president of the Stralsund City Council, experiencing the She inkstone at a shop on a traditional culture street in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Alexander Badrow and Peter Paul, who are in Huangshan for the Global Mayors Dialogue event, visited a culture street to experience traditional Chinese culture in Huangshan City on Thursday.

This is Badrow's fourth visit to Huangshan in nearly 11 years.

Huangshan and Stralsund officially became sister cities in October 2015. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Alexander Badrow (1st R), mayor of Stralsund, and Peter Paul (2nd R), president of the Stralsund City Council, visit a museum on a traditional culture street in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Alexander Badrow and Peter Paul, who are in Huangshan for the Global Mayors Dialogue event, visited a culture street to experience traditional Chinese culture in Huangshan City on Thursday.

This is Badrow's fourth visit to Huangshan in nearly 11 years.

Huangshan and Stralsund officially became sister cities in October 2015. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows Alexander Badrow (1st L), mayor of Stralsund, and Peter Paul (2nd L), president of the Stralsund City Council, visiting a traditional culture street in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Alexander Badrow and Peter Paul, who are in Huangshan for the Global Mayors Dialogue event, visited a culture street to experience traditional Chinese culture in Huangshan City on Thursday.

This is Badrow's fourth visit to Huangshan in nearly 11 years.

Huangshan and Stralsund officially became sister cities in October 2015. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Alexander Badrow (C), mayor of Stralsund, and Peter Paul (L), president of the Stralsund City Council, experience a new energy vehicle in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Alexander Badrow and Peter Paul, who are in Huangshan for the Global Mayors Dialogue event, visited a culture street to experience traditional Chinese culture in Huangshan City on Thursday.

This is Badrow's fourth visit to Huangshan in nearly 11 years.

Huangshan and Stralsund officially became sister cities in October 2015. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)