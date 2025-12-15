Scenery of Huangshan Mountain scenic area at sunrise after snow in China's Anhui
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 14, 2025 shows the Huangshan Mountain scenic area at sunrise after snow, in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2025 shows the Huangshan Mountain scenic area at sunrise after snow, in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 14, 2025 shows the Huangshan Mountain scenic area at sunrise after snow, in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 14, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of the Huangshan Mountain scenic area at sunrise after snow, in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 14, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of the Huangshan Mountain scenic area at sunrise after snow, in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.