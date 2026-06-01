Home>>
View of sunset glow in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:32, June 01, 2026
This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Wang Chutian/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Yao Yongmei/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.