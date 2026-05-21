Temple of Heaven: echoes of time
(People's Daily App) 16:52, May 21, 2026
Watch as time slows beneath the painted eaves and endless sky of Beijing's Temple of Heaven, where ancient pines whisper, and every step echoes centuries of quiet majesty.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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