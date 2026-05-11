Beijing launches pilot subway service allowing bicycles on board

Xinhua) 08:41, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing launched a pilot service on Sunday that allows passengers to bring their bicycles onto the subway train, as the number of cycling enthusiasts and demand for cross-district rides grow in the capital.

According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, starting Sunday, passengers can bring single-seat, human-powered two-wheel bicycles with a wheel diameter of up to 28 inches (about 71 cm) onto subway trains at 11 pilot stations across four lines, namely Line 6, Line 17, the Changping Line and the S1 Line.

The commission said that the selection of these lines and stations followed consultations with local cycling clubs to better understand the needs of enthusiasts, while also accounting for rail transit passenger volumes and the adaptability of station facilities. They connect to several cycling routes in Beijing's surrounding suburbs.

The pilot service is available during all operating hours on Saturdays and Sundays, but it is closed on weekdays and public holidays. The fare is 30 yuan (about 4.38 U.S. dollars) per trip, covering one passenger and one bicycle for a single journey on the pilot line on the day of travel. Tickets can be purchased through the "Yitongxing" app, used for scanning QR codes to access Beijing's rail transit.

To ensure operational safety and maintain good order on board, the operating companies have established strict riding regulations. These include a ban on all electric bicycles and other vehicles equipped with power devices entering the stations.

Additionally, passengers may not freely transfer to non-pilot lines or enter or exit through non-pilot stations within the Beijing rail transit network. It is also forbidden to ride or skate in subway stations and cars, or to park bicycles haphazardly, block passenger flow corridors, or obstruct emergency evacuation routes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)