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In pics: city skyline of Beijing

(Xinhua) 13:27, May 04, 2026

This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the city skyline of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the city skyline of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the city skyline of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)

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