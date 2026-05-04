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In pics: city skyline of Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:27, May 04, 2026
This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the city skyline of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the city skyline of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the city skyline of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)
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