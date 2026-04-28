View of turret of Palace Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:23, April 28, 2026

This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum in the twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on April 27, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the view of a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on April 27, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the view of a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum in the twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)