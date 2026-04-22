View of morning glow over Beijing

Xinhua) 09:25, April 22, 2026

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Wen Hongzheng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Wang Junfeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Zhong Yi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Geng Yusi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)