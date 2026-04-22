View of morning glow over Beijing
This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Wen Hongzheng/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Wang Junfeng/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Zhong Yi/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Geng Yusi/Xinhua)
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