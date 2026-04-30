Beijing's two airports brace for travel surge during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 13:03, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Two major airports in the Chinese capital are expected to handle 11,409 flights during the upcoming May Day holiday, relevant authorities said on Wednesday.

The figure marks a year-on-year increase of 4.32 percent, according to the North China Air Traffic Management Bureau of Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Specifically, the Beijing Capital International Airport is expected to handle 6,160 flights, while Beijing Daxing International Airport is scheduled to operate 5,249 flights.

The Beijing Capital International Airport is anticipated to handle more than 1.02 million passenger trips for the holiday. The airport said it will promptly allocate support resources and personnel to ensure smooth travel amid surging demand.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)