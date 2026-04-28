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China expects cross-border travel surge during May Day holiday
(Xinhua) 11:10, April 28, 2026
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China is set to see a surge in cross-border travel during the upcoming May Day holiday, with daily inbound and outbound passenger flows expected to average 2.25 million and peak at more than 2.4 million in a single day, the National Immigration Administration said on Tuesday.
The five-day holiday, starting May 1, is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, driven by strong demand for tourism and family visits.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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