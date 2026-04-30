May Day holiday to see record travel

10:39, April 30, 2026 By LUO WANGSHU ( China Daily

Passengers board high-speed trains at Jinan Railway Station in Shandong province on Wednesday as the May Day holiday travel rush begins and runs through May 6. GUO YAO/FOR CHINA DAILY

China is expected to see record travel demand during the upcoming May Day holiday, with cross-regional trips, daily passenger flows and expressway traffic all forecast to reach new highs for the same period, transport authorities said recently.

About 1.52 billion cross-regional trips are expected during the five-day holiday from Friday to Tuesday, averaging 304 million trips per day, up 4 percent year-on-year, Gao Bo, deputy director of the transport services department of the Ministry of Transport, said at a news conference in Beijing.

"The May Day holiday is expected to see strong demand for tourism, family visits and leisure travel, with several key transport indicators reaching record highs for the same period," Gao said.

The first day of the holiday is expected to bring the strongest travel demand, with cross-regional trips projected to reach 344 million, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier. Nationwide expressway traffic is forecast to hit 70 million vehicle trips that day, up 3.5 percent and a record high for the May Day holiday period.

Road travel will remain dominant, accounting for about 91.6 percent of all cross-regional passenger movement, he said.

Average daily expressway traffic is expected to reach about 64 million vehicle trips.

The growing popularity of self-driving trips, particularly among owners of new energy vehicles, is also reshaping holiday mobility.

The ministry expects an average of about 15.4 million new energy vehicle trips on expressways each day, accounting for 24 percent of total expressway traffic and marking a year-on-year increase of 33 percent.

Railways and civil aviation are also expected to operate at high levels, with passenger trips forecast to reach 107 million and 11.75 million, respectively.

As of 8 am on Wednesday, 83.02 million train tickets had been sold for the May Day holiday travel period through China's official 12306 railway ticketing platform, China State Railway Group said.

Tourism-oriented and cross-border rail services will also be expanded, including trains to popular travel destinations and services on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway, as well as international passenger trains linking China with countries including Laos, Mongolia, Russia and Vietnam.

Yang Liang, deputy director of the ministry's highway bureau, said generally favorable weather is expected to further increase tourism demand and keep expressway traffic high throughout the holiday.

"Expressway traffic may reach a record high for the May Day holiday period, while the number of new energy vehicles on expressways is expected to grow significantly," Yang said. "Roads and toll stations near popular tourist cities and scenic areas are also likely to face relatively heavy pressure."

To cope with the peak, transport authorities will conduct advance assessments and daily dynamic reviews of potentially congested road sections, with tailored plans for each section.

For popular scenic areas and nearby toll stations, authorities will coordinate with culture and tourism departments to develop targeted measures.

"We will adopt tailored measures for each congested road section and each key scenic area access point," Yang said. "Through information guidance, on-site diversion and remote traffic management, we aim to improve the travel experience for the public."

Charging services for new energy vehicles will also be strengthened. The ministry said it has guided local authorities to accelerate the construction of charging facilities and put additional charging piles into operation before the holiday.

The ministry will also release timely updates on weather warnings, road controls, traffic conditions and service-area charging availability to help travelers plan their journeys better.

The pressure is also reflected at major transport hubs. Beijing Capital International Airport said it expects to handle 1.02 million passenger trips during the holiday, or an average of 204,500 per day, with 6,160 flights scheduled.

Li Guangxi, an operations duty supervisor at the airport's operations control center, said the airport's outbound travel peak is expected on Friday, with about 224,500 passenger trips and 1,296 flight movements. The return peak is expected on Tuesday, with about 223,500 passenger trips and 1,285 flight movements.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)