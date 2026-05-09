28th China Beijing Int'l High-tech Expo opens

Xinhua) 16:29, May 09, 2026

Bionic hands are seen at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

A hybrid new energy motorcycle is seen at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

A visitor experiences simulated driving of high-speed train at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Visitors learn about a marine robot at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Visitors experience VR interactive games at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

A visitor experiences a VR interactive game at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

A flying vehicle is seen at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

An industrial robot is seen at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

A robot plays football at the 28th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until May 10, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)