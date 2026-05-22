Beijing ranks among global megacities with high biodiversity levels

Xinhua) 16:34, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has recorded over 7,000 species, placing its biodiversity level among the world's leading megacities, the municipal ecology and environment bureau said on Thursday.

According to the bureau, during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the city saw steady improvements in its ecological environment. A total of 151 types of natural and semi-natural ecosystems and 7,121 species were documented through citywide surveys, demonstrating remarkable outcomes in biodiversity conservation and placing Beijing at the forefront of global megacities in this regard.

By international standards, a city recording 3,000 to 5,000 species is considered to have a high level of biodiversity, while more than 5,000 represents an extremely high level.

Over the past five years, Beijing has continuously advanced biodiversity conservation. The city has enforced a regulation on ecological protection and green development of Beijing's ecological conservation areas and issued its first medium- and long-term plan for biodiversity conservation. A joint meeting system has also been established to facilitate cross-department coordination on key tasks.

The city has designated ecological conservation redlines covering 27.5 percent of its land area and protected natural areas covering about 19 percent, providing effective spatial safeguards for biodiversity.

In urban areas, over 700 nature zones, including biodiversity demonstration zones and ecological conservation communities, have been created to expand habitats and breeding spaces for flora and fauna. Regular inspections of ecological issues are carried out within protected natural areas and ecological redlines, ensuring that identified problems are promptly addressed.

In terms of species and genetic resource conservation, Beijing has strengthened its conservation system centered on botanical gardens, zoos and wildlife rescue centers. The China National Botanical Garden has collected and preserved over 18,000 plant species, while technical systems for the assessment, preservation, breeding and utilization of more than 20 nationally protected wild plant species have been established.

Meanwhile, pilot surveys on traditional knowledge related to biological genetic resources have been conducted in Beijing's Fangshan and Huairou districts, documenting over 700 items of traditional knowledge of biodiversity.

Cao Zhiping, an official at the bureau, said that Beijing's efforts in biodiversity conservation as a megacity have gained international recognition. During the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Beijing was named a "Biodiversity Charming City," presenting to the international community a model for harmonious coexistence between megacities and biodiversity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)