China sees continued rise in wild populations of endangered species

Xinhua) 14:26, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China, one of the world's most biodiverse countries, has seen steady growth in wild populations of endangered species in recent years, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said on Friday.

Currently, more than 200 species of rare and endangered wild animals across the country have entered a phase of restorative growth, while over 100 endangered wild plant species have received emergency protection, the ministry said while marking the 2026 International Day for Biological Diversity.

This progress has been supported by China's continued efforts to protect wildlife habitats, including a nature reserve system with national parks as its mainstay, as well as a national botanical garden system, according to the ministry.

A prime example is the Hainan gibbon, with its population having risen to 44 in 2025 across seven groups. Native to China's southern tropical island province of Hainan, it is the world's only gibbon population to have maintained continuous growth, data from the ministry showed.

Additionally, the country has rolled out multiple measures to protect birds, seeing 1,140 sites designated as key habitats along migratory bird flyways. These endeavors have led to a steady increase in the number of nationally protected bird species, the ministry added.

Records reveal that China is home to roughly 3,100 species of terrestrial vertebrates and more than 39,000 species of higher plants, placing it among the world leaders in biodiversity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)