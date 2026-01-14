Smart tech empowers guardians of east China's biodiversity hotspot

HANGZHOU, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Shulong, a former logger, never imagined he would one day become a guardian of mountain forests. Every morning, he treks up to an altitude of about 1,200 meters in a protected area to monitor the local flora and fauna.

"We have transitioned from loggers and hunters to forest rangers and scientific research assistants. The tools in our hands have also changed from axes to GPS devices and patrol recorders," Wang said.

Qianjiangyuan, the area Wang patrols, is located at the juncture of Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangxi provinces in eastern China. Covering 252 square kilometers, it forms part of the Qianjiangyuan-Baishanzu national park candidate site.

Globally, regions between 23 and 33 degrees north latitude are predominantly covered by deserts or sparse grasslands. However, Qianjiangyuan stands out as a lush oasis in this belt, boasting a vast expanse of rare subtropical low-altitude evergreen broad-leaved forests.

The latest surveys show the area is home to 2,244 plant species, 535 macrofungi species and 2,427 animal species. "As a key biological gene pool in eastern China, its landscape and ecosystems hold significant conservation value," said Yu Shunhai, director of a monitoring center in the Qianjiangyuan area.

Monitoring and managing such a vast and complex forest may seem like a daunting task, but technology has stepped in to save the day. The Zhejiang Qianjiangyuan Forest Biodiversity National Observation and Research Station has established an integrated "air-space-ground" monitoring system, which combines technologies such as satellite remote sensing, forest canopy cranes and ground-level sensors.

Deep in the forest, a huge canopy crane works like a robotic arm for scientists, lifting tools up to the treetops so they can observe the biodiversity from above.

On the ground, technology is paired with local expertise. "I grew up in these mountains. I know where muntjacs drink and where wild boars make their dens," said Wang. His experience makes him a great fit for managing the network of hidden infrared cameras in the woods.

"Each time I retrieve a memory card, there is a new surprise," he said, noting that in recent years the cameras have captured a growing number of rare animal activities.

He said the cameras once recorded a heartwarming scene of a mother black bear with two cubs, indicating a stable population of the animal in Qianjiangyuan. "It is always thrilling to see rare animals captured on camera," he added.

Wang is not alone in this endeavor. As experts and students from research institutes and universities across China come to the region to conduct research, they are supported by a hardworking group of local residents. These locals pitch in with field surveys, collecting specimens and recording data, making the research possible.

Beyond daily monitoring, systematic large-scale surveys form another pillar of the research. Last year, a 134-day forest census was conducted on the 24-hectare Gutianshan monitoring plot in the Qianjiangyuan area.

Technology played a central role in this massive undertaking. Chen Lei, director of the Zhejiang Qianjiangyuan Forest Biodiversity National Observation and Research Station, noted that, for the first time, the survey fully implemented a paperless data-collection system via a monitoring app, marking a significant technological leap for field observation.

"It marks the further standardization and modernization of our data acquisition and management processes," Chen said.

A diverse team of 76 participants, including scientists, university students, and local villagers, conducted the survey. They teamed up on everything from tagging trees to identifying different species.

The survey collected over 330,000 valid data entries, giving solid scientific evidence to help analyze the ecosystem and guide future conservation decisions, Chen added.

For Wang, the data, photos and footage are just the beginning. "What the infrared cameras capture is only the tip of the iceberg," he said.

As a guardian of these mountains, he believes that deep within the dense forests, many more species are thriving under his smart watch.

