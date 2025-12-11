Chinese-backed biodiversity fund lauded for advancing green agenda

Xinhua) 16:22, December 11, 2025

Guo Fang (3rd L), Chinese vice minister of ecology and environment, speaks at a press conference on the Chinese-backed Kunming Biopersity Fund (KBF) on the sidelines of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

NAIROBI, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Conservation of natural habitats has gained momentum thanks to the operationalization of the Chinese-backed Kunming Biodiversity Fund (KBF) launched in May 2024, officials said on Wednesday.

They highlighted milestones achieved since the fund's launch at an event held on the sidelines of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly underway in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Guo Fang, Chinese vice minister of ecology and environment, said the implementation of the KBF has gained steam, reaffirming China's commitment to multilateralism that strengthens ecological protection.

"As the first international biodiversity fund initiated by a developing country and specifically for other developing countries, the KBF has injected new momentum into global collaborative action, driving more resources into biodiversity protection," Guo said.

She added that the fund has adhered to the principles of good governance and transparency to ensure that recipient countries benefit from enhanced conservation of their natural assets.

In October, the KBF endorsed 22 projects worth over 27 million U.S. dollars in 34 countries to help meet commitments under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, said Elizabeth Mrema, deputy executive director of the United Nations Environment Program.

"The KBF is helping to address the 342 billion dollars annual finance gap for nature-based solutions and will continue building synergies with other funds and initiatives to advance country-driven implementation for the benefit of people and planet," Mrema said.

Some of the milestones achieved since the launch of the KBF include the establishment of an independent technical advisory group, a call for catalytic and full-scale projects, and the endorsement of manuals to ensure consistency, compliance, and efficiency, Mrema added.

Kamal Rohitha Uduwawala, secretary of the Ministry of Environment of Sri Lanka, said that KBF projects will help the country address threats to vital ecosystems such as forests, wetlands, and marine life linked to invasive species.

"With the support of the KBF, we now have the means to move from decades of fragmented efforts to a unified national biosecurity system that can protect our natural heritage for generations to come," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)