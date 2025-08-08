Chinese, global experts share strategies for biodiversity conservation in arid lands

Xinhua) 08:35, August 08, 2025

URUMQI, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 experts from China and around the world on Thursday gathered in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, for a two-day conference to address one of today's most pressing environmental challenges: biodiversity loss in arid and semi-arid ecosystems.

The third International Conference on Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Use in Arid Lands brought together scientists and policymakers from Central Asia, West Asia, Africa, Europe, the Southern Caucasus and the Americas. The event aimed to promote scientific dialogue on the topic.

Zhang Yuanming, director of the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), emphasized that biodiversity is the cornerstone of ecological balance and the foundation of human survival, and arid regions -- as a critical part of the global ecosystem -- are home to unique biodiversity and cultural heritage.

"Yet they face severe threats from climate change, land degradation and water scarcity. Finding a balance between conservation and development, and exploring innovative approaches to sustainable use are challenges we must tackle," he said.

Echoing this urgency, Shahbaz Khan, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, noted that arid regions, though often underestimated, sustain complex biocultural systems. He cited the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework's "30x30" goal of conserving 30 percent of the world's land and marine ecosystems by 2030, and stressed the importance of indigenous knowledge, inclusivity and integrated monitoring mechanisms to achieving that goal.

"In this decisive decade for biodiversity, let us ensure that arid lands are not left behind," Tristan Tyrrell, an officer of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), said in a video address. He urged countries to incorporate arid-land protection into national biodiversity strategies, and to enhance monitoring tailored to these ecosystems.

The selection of Kashgar as the setting for the conference carried symbolic importance, said Liu Ning, an official of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

"Kashgar is not only a living example of arid-zone biodiversity, but also a historic crossroads of civilizations along the ancient Silk Road," Liu said. "Just as diverse cultures once converged here, we hope this gathering will bring together global wisdom for arid-land conservation."

Xinjiang -- one of China's most biodiverse arid regions -- serves as both a natural laboratory and a model for arid-zone ecological research. In recent years, it has ramped up efforts to protect its biodiversity, said Jilili Helili, deputy director of the Department of Science and Technology in Xinjiang.

"We will actively collaborate with scientists worldwide to propose biodiversity strategies, promote sustainable resource use, and explore development models that harmonize ecological protection with socioeconomic progress," Jilili said.

During the conference, participants discussed a range of topics, including protected-area planning, cross-border biodiversity cooperation, biological invasions, climate adaptation in arid regions, and the use of new technologies to support conservation efforts.

"Biodiversity conservation is a global challenge -- no single country can address it alone," said Abdusattor Samadovich Saidov, an academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan. "Transboundary cooperation is crucial, particularly in regions like Central Asia, where species such as migratory birds and mammals traverse national borders."

Saidov called for continued cooperation on species surveys, conservation initiatives and shared research, noting that the conference plays a vital role in advancing related cross-border strategies.

Sun Hui, an official of CAS' Bureau of International Cooperation, said that the conference provided valuable opportunities to share research, build partnerships and make policy recommendations.

"In recent years, CAS has been working to launch international scientific programs, and to establish overseas research and education centers, expanding the global collaboration network and promoting scientific excellence," Sun said.

Liu proposed three areas for future international cooperation: building a shared species database for arid zones to inform decision-making; developing cross-border technologies for ecological restoration, such as those related to drought-resistant crops and saline-alkali land management; and strengthening exchange among researchers to support long-term conservation efforts.

The conference was initiated by XIEG. During the UN Biodiversity Conference in December 2022, XIEG established the Biodiversity Conservation Alliance for Arid Lands in collaboration with 11 national research institutions and international organizations.

