Professional wildlife atlas decodes biodiversity of China's Qilian Mountains

XINING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- A professional atlas documenting the wildlife of the Qilian Mountains, one of China's key ecological security barriers, has been published, according to the Northwest Institute of Plateau Biology (NWIPB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

This atlas is the first in China to systematically present the wildlife resources of the Qilian Mountains with both scientific rigor and stunning visual presentation, said Zhang Tongzuo, editor of the atlas and a researcher at the NWIPB.

It is based on the solid scientific foundation of China's second research survey of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, offering the public a window into the wildlife of the Qilian Mountains.

The atlas systematically catalogs 396 representative wildlife species from the Qilian Mountains, including 349 bird species from 59 families across 21 orders, and 47 mammal species from 17 families across 5 orders.

Each species is illustrated with one to three high-definition color photos, allowing readers to clearly identify the animals through their distinct morphological features.

The atlas also provides a comprehensive information system for each species, detailing its scientific name, taxonomic classification, morphological features, ecological habits, county-level distribution within the Qilian Mountains, and conservation status.

The Qilian Mountains straddle the border between Gansu and Qinghai and are a major mountain range with an average altitude of over 4,000 meters. This magnificent mountain range spans the junction of major plateaus, including the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and the Loess Plateau.

The mountain range nurtures a complete vertical ecosystem spectrum, from glacier-capped peaks to desert and Gobi terrain, creating a complex mix of meadows, forests and wetlands that provide ideal habitats for many rare wild animals and plants, according to Zhang.

In terms of national biodiversity conservation, the Qilian Mountains play an irreplaceable role in maintaining ecological balance in western China and ensuring the country's overall ecological security.

Years of careful work have gone into compiling this atlas, which holds both academic value and practical use for scientists, forestry experts, birdwatchers, wildlife photographers and nature educators, Zhang said.

He added that the atlas is expected to raise awareness about biodiversity protection in the Qilian Mountains, inspire conservation efforts, help with ecological preservation in western China, and promote harmony between people and nature.

