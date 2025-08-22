My China Story | US zoologist's zeal for China's forestry biodiversity
Since graduating from college, US zoologist Kevin Messenger has built a deep connection with China's reptiles and amphibians through his expeditions to Shennongjia Forestry District and Wuyi Mountain. His explorations of China's diverse forests have offered valuable opportunities for research in this field. Currently a professor of Zoology at Nanjing Forestry University in Jiangsu Province, Messenger is dedicated to sharing insights about China's biodiversity with non-Chinese speakers through his discoveries. In this episode of "My China Story," a video series from the People's Daily English language app, watch how this US zoologist has developed a profound relationship with China's rich forestry biodiversity while building his life and career in the country.
