China applies to locate Xiamen City as host of marine biological diversity agreement secretariat: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:11, January 20, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to present the candidate of Xiamen City to host the Secretariat of the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, and has informed the United Nations Secretary-General of the relevant decision on Jan. 16, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday.
The agreement, with 82 countries including China and the EU as its contracting parties, entered into force on Jan. 17.
