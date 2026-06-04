PATA chair: Beijing leads the way in blending culture, tourism and technology

Beijing is showing how culture, tourism and technology can come together, said Peter Semone, chair of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Beijing, held June 2 to 3. By blending technology with culture, cities can make travel more seamless for visitors. He also called for more cooperation among cities worldwide to build more successful and sustainable destinations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)