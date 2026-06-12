China's telecom fraud cases fall for 8 straight months

(Xinhua) 13:55, June 12, 2026

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of telecom fraud cases reported in China has fallen year on year for eight consecutive months since October 2025, Zhu Lei, an official with the Ministry of Public Security, told a press conference on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)