China, five Southeast Asian countries to step up cooperation in fighting telecom fraud

KUNMING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Law-enforcement agencies from China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam agreed to intensify joint efforts against transnational telecom and online fraud at a meeting held on Friday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Officials from the six countries held in-depth discussions on strengthening cross-border cooperation and reached a series of consensus, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Public Security.

The participants signed outcome documents and reaffirmed a strong shared commitment to combating fraud networks operating across the region, the statement said.

The countries will launch coordinated multinational operations, establish regular coordination mechanisms, enhance intelligence sharing, and continue the repatriation and handover of individuals involved in fraud, the statement said.

In recent years, China has expanded law-enforcement cooperation with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, developing effective mechanisms that have produced significant results. Joint crackdowns have dealt a strong blow to gambling and fraud-related criminal groups.

Since the beginning of this year, China, Myanmar and Thailand have established a trilateral coordination mechanism and jointly carried out operations to eliminate gambling and fraud crimes in Myawaddy of Myanmar, with more than 5,500 criminal suspects repatriated by Myanmar to China, the ministry said.

Chinese and Laotian police conducted a joint operation targeting telecom fraud dens in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos, capturing more than 600 suspects in one sweep.

In a special joint operation against telecom fraud and online gambling crimes, Chinese and Vietnamese police successfully captured 149 suspects, while Chinese and Cambodian police seized 2,141 suspects in Cambodia, all of whom were repatriated to China.

Chinese police will continue to deepen international collaboration, advance joint operations, dismantle fraud hubs, and pursue suspects with greater determination, the ministry said.

