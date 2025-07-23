China cracks over 1.7 million telecom fraud cases: official

Xinhua) 16:21, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police cracked 1.739 million telecom fraud cases and arrested 366,000 suspects, including 3,442 major financiers and core members of crime groups, during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), senior police officer Jiang Guoli announced Wednesday.

The police and relevant departments intercepted 12.41 billion scam calls and 10.93 billion fraudulent text messages over the past five years, Jiang said at a press conference.

Also during this period, Chinese police deepened law enforcement cooperation with international counterparts, dispatching working groups to countries such as Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia to boost joint operations targeting telecom fraud cases, Jiang noted.

"These efforts led to the dismantling of over 2,000 overseas fraud hubs and the capture of more than 80,000 suspects," he added.

Despite significant progress domestically, Jiang warned that the current situation regarding overseas telecom fraud remains "severe and complex."

He urged the public to remain vigilant against scams like high-paying overseas job offers, and enhance safety awareness to avoid falling victim to such schemes.

