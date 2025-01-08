Professional association reminds actors and agencies to be cautious over cross-border work

Global Times) 11:04, January 08, 2025

In light of the recent incidents where several actors have been lured abroad and suffered damage to personal and financial safety, the Actors Committee of China Federation of Radio and Television Association (CFRTA) advised actors and talent agencies to carefully verify the identity of the inviting parties and the nature of the work before engaging in cross-border work, according to a statement on its official Weibo account on Tuesday evening.

The committee said it has been highly concerned about multiple actors recently being lured abroad by suspected fraudulent organizations under the pretense of filming movies and television shows, resulting in significant damage to their personal and financial safety, according to the statement.

It seriously reminds actors and talent agencies to carefully verify the identity of the inviting party and the nature of the work before engaging in cross-border work. The committee also recommended actors and agencies to confirm with relevant organizations before signing any work contracts, and said that the committee is ready to assist members with consultations, said the statement.

The statement also said that recent trending information targeting certain well-known actors on online platforms contains a large amount of false content upon verification. As public figures, actors should be subject to lawful supervision by the public, but no one is allowed to illegally fabricate, concoct, or disseminate false information.

The committee once again reminds that tax-related issues should be based on the regulations made by the relevant national tax authorities, and warns against fraud related to tax matters. It also urges all members at the committee to remain vigilant and report any similar incidents to the committee.

It will protect the rights and interests of its members in accordance with the law and regulations, and will report to relevant organizations and authorities to hold the perpetrators of illegal activities accountable, actively safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of its actor members.

