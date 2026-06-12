Young Chinese, U.S. musicians stage concert in New York

(Xinhua) 11:24, June 12, 2026

Chinese and American young musicians perform during a joint concert in New York, the United States, on June 10, 2026. Young musicians from China and the United States jointly gave a concert here on Wednesday, helping foster ties and exchanges. The concert featured performances by young Chinese musicians as well as members of NYO Jazz and the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), and included works by Chinese and international composers and music from the popular Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong." (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Young musicians from China and the United States jointly gave a concert here on Wednesday, helping foster ties and exchanges.

The concert featured performances by young Chinese musicians as well as members of NYO Jazz and the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), and included works by Chinese and international composers and music from the popular Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong."

Organized by China's Consulate General in New York, the concert also allowed visitors to take a close look at creative and derivative products of the video game.

"Music has a special power: It recognizes differences, yet seeks harmony," Chinese Consul General in New York Chen Li said when addressing the audience.

Music "does not ask everyone to make the same sound. Nor does it mean the loudest voice wins. It means different voices, guided by a shared rhythm, can bring out the best in one another. That is the spirit needed in China-U.S. relations," said Chen.

Mary Anne Huntsman, trustee of Carnegie Hall and chair of the NYO Council said that "Music reminds us of our shared humanity. That mission is beautifully reflected in our national youth ensembles' program."

Soon, the young musicians of NYO Jazz will travel to China, and a group of top young Chinese artists will also come to New York, said Chen.

Lincoln Center's Summer for the City will present Chinese Arts Week, featuring Ying'ge dance, street dance, rock, electronic music and other traditional and modern Chinese art forms.

"We are tremendously proud of this ongoing exchange and of the friendships that have grown over the years," said Huntsman.

"I'm very excited. I think it's gonna be very fun," said Jojo Roses, a guitar player with NYO Jazz, who spoke of her upcoming tour to China in August.

Chinese and American young musicians perform during a joint concert in New York, the United States, on June 10, 2026. Young musicians from China and the United States jointly gave a concert here on Wednesday, helping foster ties and exchanges.

The concert featured performances by young Chinese musicians as well as members of NYO Jazz and the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), and included works by Chinese and international composers and music from the popular Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong." (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Chinese and American young musicians perform during a joint concert in New York, the United States, on June 10, 2026. Young musicians from China and the United States jointly gave a concert here on Wednesday, helping foster ties and exchanges.

The concert featured performances by young Chinese musicians as well as members of NYO Jazz and the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), and included works by Chinese and international composers and music from the popular Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong." (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Chinese and American young musicians perform during a joint concert in New York, the United States, on June 10, 2026. Young musicians from China and the United States jointly gave a concert here on Wednesday, helping foster ties and exchanges.

The concert featured performances by young Chinese musicians as well as members of NYO Jazz and the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), and included works by Chinese and international composers and music from the popular Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong." (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)