41st Shanghai Spring Int'l Music Festival concludes

Xinhua) 13:46, April 13, 2026

An actor performs "The Magic Flute", an opera composed by Austrian musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, during the closing performance of the 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival in Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Actors perform "The Magic Flute", an opera composed by Austrian musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, during the closing performance of the 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival in Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Actors perform "The Magic Flute", an opera composed by Austrian musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, during the closing performance of the 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival in Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Actors perform "The Magic Flute", an opera composed by Austrian musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, during the closing performance of the 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival in Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Actors perform "The Magic Flute", an opera composed by Austrian musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, during the closing performance of the 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival in Shanghai, east China, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)