Concert held at Carnegie Hall in New York to celebrate Chinese New Year
A performer plays Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Musician Yu Hongmei plays Erhu, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
A performer plays Sheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People attend a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Liu Wenwen, a famous Suona musician in China, plays Suona, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Musicians perform during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Members of Shanghai Chinese Orchestra perform during "Colors of China" concert in Spain
- Ancient Chinese court music introduced to U.S. audiences
- Feature: Chinese-backed musical talent show unlocks creative genius of Kenyan youth
- China-Hungary "New Four Seasons" concert held in Budapest
- Feature: When music meets Chinese ink on U.S. stage
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.