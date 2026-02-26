Concert held at Carnegie Hall in New York to celebrate Chinese New Year

A performer plays Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Musician Yu Hongmei plays Erhu, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A performer plays Sheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People attend a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Liu Wenwen, a famous Suona musician in China, plays Suona, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Musicians perform during a concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

