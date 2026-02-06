Feature: Chinese-backed musical talent show unlocks creative genius of Kenyan youth

Xinhua) 10:14, February 06, 2026

NAIROBI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Fanuel Mulwa was over the moon after outperforming dozens of contestants to win Sing for Africa, a Chinese-supported musical talent show launched in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, in November 2025.

The artist competed in every episode of the contest, impressing judges with his smooth vocals, confidence, and commanding stage presence.

"The experience was good, and the artists were highly competitive. During the auditions, I performed a song called Kwaheri -- the Swahili word for goodbye -- as a way of moving on from a previous heartbreak," Mulwa told Xinhua ahead of the finals, which were held on Feb. 1.

Meeting local music legends during auditions at a studio in Nairobi was uplifting, he said, adding that encouragement from judges pushed him to refine his craft and aim for victory in a contest that captivated audiences in Kenya and beyond.

Mulwa said the experience sharpened his songwriting skills, and he plans to use the prize money of one million Kenyan shillings (about 7,700 U.S. dollars) to set up a studio to nurture the next generation of musical talent in the country.

Launched on Nov. 12 by China's Hunan TV International in partnership with a local media outlet, Sing for Africa aims to nurture young musical talent while fostering Sino-African cultural ties and friendship.

More than 500 artists, including Mulwa, attended pre-auditions in late November. The competition unfolded over five episodes, culminating in the Feb. 1 finals.

An accomplished neo-soul artist, Mulwa said the show also provided a platform to strengthen Sino-Kenya cultural exchanges that benefit creatives from both sides.

"I look forward to collaborating with Chinese artists. We can sing together and ultimately forge cultural exchanges through music," he said.

For Mathew Munyiri, a rapper who performs under the stage name ICCEY M, participating in Sing for Africa proved to be a turning point, offering both exposure and mentorship from industry veterans.

"Initially, I was nervous because I met very talented rappers during the auditions, but I later regained confidence. When I was called to participate in the finals, I was very excited," said Munyiri, one of the five finalists.

Another finalist, Duncan Mwangi, known on stage as Kalton 254, said reaching the final rounds was already a milestone.

"I was both excited and nervous about the finals. A rapper reaching the finals in this competition is already a legacy," said Mwangi, who is in his early 20s.

From nearly 500 contestants at the pre-auditions, only 21 advanced to subsequent rounds, with five ultimately shortlisted for the grand finale. The talent show and related events also form part of key activities marking the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Sammy Dee, a television producer and director, said the competition attracted a diverse pool of musicians spanning genres such as neo-soul, urban hip-hop and rhythm and blues. Producers worked closely with contestants, identifying promising but previously unknown performers and encouraging them to create original, high-quality recordings.

"We wanted to bring out the best in the artists and also encouraged them to produce their own original songs. The knowledge they gained will be instrumental in their future success," Dee said.

He added that working alongside Chinese counterparts on the talent show was transformative, equipping him with new television production skills that hold strong promise for Kenya's creative industry.

Motif Di Don, a Kenyan music director, described the competition as a model for nurturing artistic talent capable of transcending cultural and geographical boundaries. "If we can make music that crosses over to China, it would be amazing. There are so many people there, and we can reach a huge streaming audience," Motif said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)