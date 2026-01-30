Feature: When tourism meets music: Lunar New Year concert brings U.S., China closer together

Xinhua) 13:15, January 30, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, the United States, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Under the bright lights of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the sounds of Chinese and Western musical traditions blended harmoniously on Wednesday, delighting American audiences.

To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York hosted a concert alongside a "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion.

The night began with a unique tourism reception, where Ma Yunfei, director of the China National Tourist Office in New York, highlighted the role of travel in bridging cultural divides.

"Travel is one of the most natural and meaningful forms of exchange," Ma said, emphasizing that firsthand experiences can transform distant places into something personal. He pointed out that China is continuing to enhance travel facilitation, inviting more Americans to experience the vitality and openness of China's development today.

As the program unfolded, music became the shared language of the night, with the 2026 "Happy Chinese New Year" concert taking center stage.

Under the baton of Canadian conductor Naomi Woo, the Philadelphia Orchestra joined musicians from China's Central Conservatory of Music, such as Yu Hongmei and Zhang Hongyan, to present a concert that blended Chinese and Western music.

The program, centered on the theme of spring, featured works like Li Huanzhi's "Spring Festival Overture," Chan Ka Nin's "Welcoming Spring," selections from Tan Dun's "Crouching Tiger Concerto" for erhu and chamber orchestra, and Zhou Long's "King Chu Doffs His Armor" for pipa and orchestra.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng and Chinese Consul General in New York Chen Li attended the event that attracted nearly 2,500 guests.

Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra, reflected on the orchestra's long-standing relationship with China, which began in 1973 when it became the first American orchestra to visit the country.

"More than five decades later, that historic moment continues to inspire a deep and enduring commitment to cultural exchange and artistic collaboration," Fleur said, adding that the orchestra remains proud of its growing friendship with the Chinese people through music.

Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street also addressed the gathering, underscoring the broader importance of Sino-American cooperation.

"It is so important that the two largest economies in the world be able to work together," Street said. "This is not only about improving the quality of life for our two peoples, but also about helping to set the stage for global peace and economic prosperity."

The celebrations will continue on Jan. 29, when the Central Conservatory of Music Chinese Orchestra presents a special Chinese New Year concert at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.

