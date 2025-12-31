New Year concert held in Lhasa, China's Xizang
Musicians perform at a New Year concert held at Xizang grand theater in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
