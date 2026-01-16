Trending in China | Huagu Opera: voices of the fields, rhythm of rural life

(People's Daily App) 13:40, January 16, 2026

Huagu Opera is a traditional folk opera rooted in the countryside of Hunan province. Known for its lively singing, expressive movement and energetic accompaniment, the stories are performed in local dialects that brim with humor and vivacity. Originating in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), Huagu Opera began as a pastime of farmers, who sang folk songs and told stories drawn from everyday village life.

