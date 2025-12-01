Exhibition themed on various music cultures along ancient Silk Road held in Guangzhou

A staff member introduces musical instruments to visitors during an exhibition themed on various music cultures along the ancient Silk Road at Guangzhou Maritime Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, showcasing 143 ancient musical instruments from countries along the Silk Road. The exhibition, which will run until April 6, 2026, presents the historical context and artistic integration of musical instruments in the cultural exchanges between the East and the West. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor (R) learns to play a horse-head fiddle during an exhibition themed on various music cultures along the ancient Silk Road at Guangzhou Maritime Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, showcasing 143 ancient musical instruments from countries along the Silk Road. The exhibition, which will run until April 6, 2026, presents the historical context and artistic integration of musical instruments in the cultural exchanges between the East and the West. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

