Explainer: Why and how China boosts capacity for original cultural creation

Xinhua) 10:06, November 29, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is advancing a strategy to boost its capacity for nurturing original cultural creation, a move aligned with its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and poised to promote the production of outstanding works in fields such as the press, publishing, radio, television, film, literature and art.

Over the past five years, China's cultural scene has been on a remarkable upswing. In 2024 alone, the cultural industry pulled in a revenue of over 19.14 trillion yuan (about 2.7 trillion U.S. dollars), marking a 37.7 percent surge from 2020. From the mythic world of the video game "Black Myth: Wukong" to the runaway success of the animated epic "Ne Zha 2," a wave of homegrown hits is capturing global attention and earning widespread acclaim.

"Innovation and creativity are the lifeblood of culture," said Li Shulei, a senior publicity official. He believes that one of the key reasons Chinese civilization has endured and renewed itself over thousands of years is its ability to adapt itself to the changing times and break new ground.

Noting that cultural development still has its gaps and shortcomings, Li emphasized the need to empower the people as the main drivers of cultural creation and ignite their innovative energy.

To that end, China has rolled out a raft of policies and measures to encourage cultural creativity in recent years and made "inspire the cultural creativity of the entire nation and foster a thriving socialist culture" a priority in the Communist Party of China Central Committee's recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

These measures range from promoting new forms of literature and art for the general public in the internet age to developing a contingent of high-performing, dedicated and innovative personnel in the cultural sector.

According to Zhou Zhiqiang, a professor at the School of Arts of Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, fostering a healthy cultural ecosystem requires a well-rounded system for cultural production, evaluation and market development.

He recommends strengthening intellectual property protections, clearly prioritizing originality in various awards, and increasing funding support for original projects.

On nurturing cultural talent, Zhou stressed the need to break free from the constraints of traditional education and establish a collaborative system linking creators with university researchers, providing young artists with a broader space to grow.

"We must encourage cultural creators to push boundaries, innovate, and fully unleash their imagination," he said.

Yue Wen, head of the creative research department of the China Writers Association, believes that the profound and expansive Chinese civilization offers a wellspring for original cultural creation, while the sweeping and far-reaching social transformations China is undergoing offer an unprecedented treasure trove for creative expression.

According to her observation, China's cultural creativity is now surging, and the country is moving from a "plateau" of cultural output toward a "peak."

She also noted that strong policy support provides a solid foundation for cultural innovation and creates a more favorable environment for creators.

"We are confident in nurturing more outstanding works that are grounded in the lives of the people while looking toward the future," she said.

