Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
Visitors interact with Chinese musicians at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Province, Kuwait, on Nov. 24, 2025. The China Cultural Center in Kuwait hosted a Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music event under the theme "Traditional Rhythm & New Vibe" as part of its Chinese Culture Series -- Night of Chinese Language. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Chinese musicians perform at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Province, Kuwait, on Nov. 24, 2025. The China Cultural Center in Kuwait hosted a Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music event under the theme "Traditional Rhythm & New Vibe" as part of its Chinese Culture Series -- Night of Chinese Language. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
A visitor interacts with a Chinese musician at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Province, Kuwait, on Nov. 24, 2025. The China Cultural Center in Kuwait hosted a Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music event under the theme "Traditional Rhythm & New Vibe" as part of its Chinese Culture Series -- Night of Chinese Language. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
