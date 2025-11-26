Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait

Xinhua) 10:10, November 26, 2025

Visitors interact with Chinese musicians at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Province, Kuwait, on Nov. 24, 2025. The China Cultural Center in Kuwait hosted a Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music event under the theme "Traditional Rhythm & New Vibe" as part of its Chinese Culture Series -- Night of Chinese Language. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Chinese musicians perform at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Province, Kuwait, on Nov. 24, 2025. The China Cultural Center in Kuwait hosted a Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music event under the theme "Traditional Rhythm & New Vibe" as part of its Chinese Culture Series -- Night of Chinese Language. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A visitor interacts with a Chinese musician at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Province, Kuwait, on Nov. 24, 2025. The China Cultural Center in Kuwait hosted a Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music event under the theme "Traditional Rhythm & New Vibe" as part of its Chinese Culture Series -- Night of Chinese Language. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

