Ancient Shu civilization highlighted through exhibition, symposium in England
OXFORD, Britain, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition and academic symposium highlighting the civilization of the ancient Shu Kingdom in China opened on Saturday in Oxford, England, with around 160 guests attending the opening ceremony.
Titled "Behind the Masks: Discovering Sanxingdui and Jinsha," the event at St Anne's College, University of Oxford, showcases the latest archaeological findings from the renowned Sanxingdui and Jinsha archaeological sites in southwest China, which date back approximately 3,600 to 2,800 years.
Through photographs, multimedia installations and replicas of artifacts, the exhibition introduces visitors to the artistic splendor and spiritual imagination of China's ancient Shu civilization.
The exhibition displays 14 reconstructed relic replicas, with augmented reality experiences allowing attendees to virtually explore excavation sites and ancient ritual scenes, offering a dynamic encounter between archaeology and digital technology.
A symposium held the same afternoon brought together experts and scholars in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage from China and Britain to exchange insights on recent discoveries, research methodologies, and opportunities for future collaboration.
The exhibition runs until November 12. The Sanxingdui Museum and the Jinsha Site Museum serve as co-organizers, alongside other institutions.
Photos
Related Stories
- Library of China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka opens
- Chinese paper-cutting exhibition held in Yangon, Myanmar
- China's open stage facilitates global cultural exchange boom
- China's cultural industry logs robust growth in first three quarters
- 2nd edition of Chinese culture festival held at Bogazici University in Istanbul
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.