Ancient Shu civilization highlighted through exhibition, symposium in England

Xinhua) 13:28, November 10, 2025

OXFORD, Britain, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition and academic symposium highlighting the civilization of the ancient Shu Kingdom in China opened on Saturday in Oxford, England, with around 160 guests attending the opening ceremony.

Titled "Behind the Masks: Discovering Sanxingdui and Jinsha," the event at St Anne's College, University of Oxford, showcases the latest archaeological findings from the renowned Sanxingdui and Jinsha archaeological sites in southwest China, which date back approximately 3,600 to 2,800 years.

Through photographs, multimedia installations and replicas of artifacts, the exhibition introduces visitors to the artistic splendor and spiritual imagination of China's ancient Shu civilization.

The exhibition displays 14 reconstructed relic replicas, with augmented reality experiences allowing attendees to virtually explore excavation sites and ancient ritual scenes, offering a dynamic encounter between archaeology and digital technology.

A symposium held the same afternoon brought together experts and scholars in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage from China and Britain to exchange insights on recent discoveries, research methodologies, and opportunities for future collaboration.

The exhibition runs until November 12. The Sanxingdui Museum and the Jinsha Site Museum serve as co-organizers, alongside other institutions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)