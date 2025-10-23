2nd edition of Chinese culture festival held at Bogazici University in Istanbul

Xinhua) 13:14, October 23, 2025

Turkish students try Chinese paper-cutting during a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Oct. 22, 2025. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A Turkish student recites poems in Chinese during a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Oct. 22, 2025. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a view of a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A man performs Chinese martial arts during a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Oct. 22, 2025. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

