2nd edition of Chinese culture festival held at Bogazici University in Istanbul
Turkish students try Chinese paper-cutting during a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Oct. 22, 2025. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Turkish students try Chinese paper-cutting during a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Oct. 22, 2025. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
A Turkish student recites poems in Chinese during a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Oct. 22, 2025. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a view of a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Turkish students try Chinese paper-cutting during a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Oct. 22, 2025. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
A man performs Chinese martial arts during a Chinese culture event in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Oct. 22, 2025. The second edition of a Chinese culture festival was held at Bogazici University in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Photos
