Chinese culture festival brings color, connection to Cairo campus

Students show Chinese ethnic costumes during a Chinese cultural event held at Badr University in Cairo, Cairo Governorate, Egypt, Oct. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Badr University in Cairo hosted a Chinese culture festival on Monday, drawing large crowds of students and faculty eager to experience Chinese traditions.

With the aim of promoting cultural exchanges and friendship, the event highlighted growing cultural ties between Egypt and China.

The festival featured Chinese calligraphy and paper-cutting workshops, a traditional Chinese Hanfu costume zone, and booths serving traditional snacks such as dumplings and steamed buns. A tea art corner drew steady visitors with its aroma of freshly brewed tea.

The day's highlight was a Chinese martial arts performance by Egyptian students, which drew loud applause and was followed by an interactive session where spectators tried basic moves on stage.

Performers show Chinese martial arts during a Chinese cultural event held at Badr University in Cairo, Cairo Governorate, Egypt, on Oct. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Lu Chunsheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, said the growing popularity of Chinese language studies was helping more young Egyptians "understand, love and study Chinese cultures."

Former Egyptian ambassador to China Magdy Amer said events like the festival serve as "a bridge linking two ancient civilizations" and help deepen mutual understanding.

Badr University President Ashraf El-Shihy said cooperation between Egypt and China is expanding in infrastructure, trade, investment, and education under the Belt and Road Initiative. He added that the two nations are "not just partners but friends moving forward together."

