2nd edition of World Conference on China Studies gets underway in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:10, October 15, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2025 shows a scene at the second edition of World Conference on China Studies in east China's Shanghai. The conference got underway here on Tuesday with the theme "Historical and Contemporary China: A Global Perspective."

Approximately 500 renowned experts and scholars from around the world will engage in in-depth discussions on this theme. The conference features various forums, activities and an exhibition focused on urban civilization. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

