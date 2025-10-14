Feature: A German woman's dedication to promoting Chinese culture

FRANKFURT, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Many people wish to leave a mark on the world. For Christina Werum-Wang, a German woman devoted to promoting Chinese culture and China-German understanding, that mark is the Confucius Institute Frankfurt.

"One may leave something behind when they are gone," she told Xinhua recently, expressing her hope that the institute -- much like her own children -- will remain and continue to be "a little part of" Chinese-German relations.

"That was also my contribution from my life," she added.

As the youngest of five children in a German family, Werum-Wang developed an interest in Chinese culture early in life. Her parents often joked that since "one in five people in the world is Chinese," she must be their "Chinese kid."

Somehow, China found its way into Werum-Wang's little heart. She developed an urge to know more about the country, had her first Chinese class at 15, and made up her mind to study Sinology, which was little known to people around her in Germany at that time.

Before becoming the German director of the Confucius Institute Frankfurt in 2011, Werum-Wang worked in various industries in both China and Germany. Those experiences helped prepare her for her leadership role at the Confucius Institute.

Shortly after she landed her job at the institute, her team was given the task of organizing an event in Frankfurt to celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and China.

Despite having a small and inexperienced team, she successfully organized the week-long event "China am Main (China on the Main)," held in cooperation with the city of Frankfurt along the Main River. The event featured music, theater, and a variety of performances.

"It was such a big challenge for our team, and it really became the turning point of the institute," she said. "We gained much more self-confidence and the conviction that we wanted to continue -- not give up -- and that we could do even more, develop further, and grow."

Step by step, the institute expanded its activities. "And from year to year, it got a little bit bigger. I think that worked very well," she said.

Since its establishment, the Confucius Institute Frankfurt has become a magnet for people who want to learn the Chinese language or know more about China.

Today, it stands as a leading center for Chinese language and intercultural training in Germany. Guided by its mission to foster cross-cultural dialogue, its diverse programs highlight the multifaceted nature of Chinese culture.

From its student theatre group to its annual participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair with author talks and cultural showcases, it offers audiences vivid encounters with the richness of Chinese culture.

"Everything we do is to support people to learn Chinese, make friends with Chinese here in Germany, meet Chinese people, and learn about Chinese culture," she said.

