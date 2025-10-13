China Pavilion wins gold award for exhibition design at Osaka Expo

Xinhua) 13:16, October 13, 2025

A tourist visits China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Pavilion at the Osaka Expo 2025 won the gold award for exhibition design among large self-built pavilions at an official award ceremony on Sunday.

This marks the fifth consecutive major expo award won by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade since it began organizing China's participation in world expos in 1982.

The awards were judged by a panel of nine international experts in exposition, architecture, and art, covering three categories -- exhibition, architecture, and theme interpretation -- with divisions based on pavilion size and type.

Tourists line up to visit China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Among 25 large self-built pavilions, including those from the United States, Germany, France and Spain, the China Pavilion stood out to win the Gold Award for Exhibition Design.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion and Italy Pavilion received gold in the architecture and theme interpretation categories, respectively.

Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, said the China Pavilion closely aligned with the Expo's theme, noting that it not only showcased China's long history and culture, but also its vision and responsibility to contribute development solutions for the future.

The China Pavilion, one of the largest foreign self-built pavilions, covers approximately 3,500 square meters. Inspired by traditional Chinese calligraphy scrolls, the pavilion's architectural design embodies the theme of "Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature -- Future Society of Green Development."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)